Thousands begin year-round school in Wake County on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tens of thousands of students across Wake County are getting ready to return to the classroom Monday as the new school year begins for dozens of year-round schools in the district.

For parents and students at schools such as Wilburn Elementary in Raleigh, it was a busy weekend as they made preparations to start the new year-round schedule.

At a school supply store in Raleigh, employees said they have seen a steady stream of teachers coming in, especially in the last couple of weeks.

In all, 37 elementary and middle schools in the Wake County system will welcome back students on Monday, with more than 42,000 students getting ready to begin classes.

The year-round system, which breaks the year down into four, nine-week quarters with three-week breaks in between, also can provide important flexibility for parents who work non-traditional schedules and allows families to take vacations at different times of the year.

Most students in the county will return on Aug. 27 for the traditional calendar start date.

On Monday morning, Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor will visit the newest year-round school, Woods Creek Elementary, to ring in the new school year.