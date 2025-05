Power restored for thousands in Fayetteville after hour long outage

According to PWC, power is estimated to be restored by 7 p.m.

According to PWC, power is estimated to be restored by 7 p.m.

According to PWC, power is estimated to be restored by 7 p.m.

According to PWC, power is estimated to be restored by 7 p.m.

FAYETTEVLLE (WTVD) -- Power was restored to thousands of customers on Thursday after an outage left many in the dark.

According to the Public Works Commission (PWC) power outage map, more than 10,000 customers were without power, including at Fayetteville State University.

PWC said it is working to find the cause of the outage.

After nearly an hour, the power was restored to all 10,000 customers, according to the outage map.