Thousands turn out for Holly Springs fireworks despite heat

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite the dangerous heat, thousands came out for another round of fireworks Friday in Holly Springs.

Many families set up shop at Bass Lake Park early to get the best spot even though it was so hot.

Tameka Vinston brought a beach umbrella with her and a small tent to stay cool

"The sun was up when I came out so that's why the umbrella was up," she said. "But since then. the sun has come down."

Vinston drove with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren from Selma. They went to the show Tuesday night in Wendell. too.

"It's a good thing bringing people together," she said.

The same went for 11-year-old Ella Heddrich and her friend Lilah Ross.

They came with their parents from Fuquay-Varina. They went to the fireworks there on July 4.

Ella's mom, Morgan, said: "We are extremely thankful for our independence. We talk about it a lot with our family; it's something we don't take for granted."