Man dies, another man charged with murder in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man has died and another is facing a murder charge in a shooting in Raleigh that took place on June 15.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Star Street.
Officers responding to the scene found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. On Thursday, 54-year-old Timothy Terrell Crandell died from those injuries.
Raleigh police arrested Vincent Dasani Williams today and he is now facing a murder charge.
