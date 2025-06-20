Man dies, another man charged with murder in Raleigh shooting

Authorities say the suspect remains at large, but there is no ongoing threat to the public.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man has died and another is facing a murder charge in a shooting in Raleigh that took place on June 15.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Star Street.

Officers responding to the scene found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. On Thursday, 54-year-old Timothy Terrell Crandell died from those injuries.

Raleigh police arrested Vincent Dasani Williams today and he is now facing a murder charge.

