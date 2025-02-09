Owners of tobacco store in Four Oaks facing multiple charges

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two owners of a tobacco and vape shop in Four Oaks are now facing multiple charges due to complaints that illegal drugs were being sold.

On February 5, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE), executed a search warrant at Tobacco and Vape Four Oaks Convenient Store on Wellons Street.

The search came from complaints the store was selling illegal drugs that is close to a daycare facility.

An investigation resulted in the seizure of more than three pounds of marijuana, Kat, psylocibin mushrooms, drugs, a gun, and money.

Ayman Ali Mjalli and Ameen Ali Mjalli, both owners of the business, were each charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.