Toll debate at center of Capital Boulevard expansion project after dueling votes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Capital Boulevard project faced contradicting votes on Wednesday, as the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Association (CAMPO) voted to recommend to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) that the project move ahead as a toll road, while a state lawmaker from Wake Forest spearheaded a vote in the State House to do the opposite.

One thing they all agree on, is the road has become a headache for drivers going from Raleigh to Wake Forest.

"I try not to travel between like five and now eight 'o'clock it used to be about like five to six or seven and now it's like even nine 'o'clock, the congestion is ridiculous," said Zakia Jackson.

"I've said for a long time representing the businesses community, Capital Boulevard is already a toll road because it's taking a toll on our sanity today," said Joe Milazzo with the Regional Transportation Alliance.

The price of the long-awaited Capital Boulevard expansion has gone up, with the latest estimate now $1.3 billion.

On Wednesday, CAMPO met to approve a recommendation to make tolls a part of the new project.

While they know it's not popular, Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell believes it may be the best way to get things back on track..

"It has been delayed for two decades now so we saw this as the only way to really move the project forward, was for the local government to help fund it ourselves," Cowell said.

But just as they voted to approve that recommendation in Cary, at the same time, in Raleigh, a vote happened in the State House that would do the complete opposite.

"Capital Boulevard has been there for 110 years without being tolled and its a disgrace for former generations that we're not going to be able to carry this forward," said State Rep. Mike Schietzelt (R-Wake Forest).

Schietzelt's district covers much of the area impacted by the project, and he got an amendment passed in the House that would block any state funds from being used for the Capital Boulevard project if tolls are included. He says it would hurt his neighbors who drive it every day.

"I come from a background where if my dad had been forced to drive tolls every morning we would have been in dire straits financially. We were already in dire straits, I'm not willing to put other families in that position just because we can't get our house together here in Raleigh," Schietzelt said.

He wants to see other options like federal funds or bonds used before going to tolls. Schietzelt's bill could also force those discussions to start again.

"In the state we need approval from the state general assembly for approval, if they decide they don't want to this then maybe nothing has to be the only option," Mayor Cowell said.

But drivers are hoping things can eventually get moving.

"To say that it's either going to be toll road or nothing it's ridiculous," Jackson said.

As for what's next in all of this , and for the amendment passed in the NC House, it would still have to be discussed in the Senate before getting a vote there.

Meanwhile, with Congress set to debate federal transportation funding in July, they're also hoping to see more federal support for the Capital Boulevard project that could alleviate some of the need for other funding sources.