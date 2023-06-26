Tornado watch vs warning: Here's the difference and what they mean during severe weather

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- When severe weather is in the forecast it usually includes a watch, a warning, or both. Many variables go into how the National Weather Service triggers watches and warnings.

Here's a look at some of the types of watches and warnings, what they mean, and how you should take action for safety.

A tornado watch is typically issued hours in advance by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC). It means that conditions are ideal for a tornado to form. A watch will not necessarily result in severe weather, AccuWeather explains.

If there is a watch in your area, you should keep an eye on weather alerts and be prepared to act. Make sure you know ahead of time what to do if a tornado hits.

While a watch covers a broad region, a warning is issued by a local National Weather Service meteorologist for a smaller area.

A warning means either a tornado has been spotted or radar has picked one up and if it's in your area, you should take action and get to a safe place.

If you are in an area with a tornado warning, it's time to act immediately. Get to a safe space such as a storm shelter. If you don't have one, the best option is usually in the basement or the middle of a building, away from windows, preferably in an area with reinforced walls.

On rare occasions during significant events such as a tornado outbreak near a heavily populated area, a tornado emergency might be issued. The difference between a warning and an emergency has to do with how widespread the damage could be.

Just as with a tornado warning, those in the path of a tornado emergency should seek shelter and wait for authorities to say when it's safe to come back out.

Thunderstorm watch vs warning

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when severe thunderstorms are occurring or imminent in the warning area.

Flash Flood watch vs warning | A Flash Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding. It does not mean that flash flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Flash Flood Warning: A Flash Flood Warning is issued when flash flooding is imminent or occurs.

Flood Watch: A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Flood Warning: A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurs.

What else to know about tornadoes

