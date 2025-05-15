Knife-wielding suspect charged with hitting golfer during car chase on Chicago golf course: police

CHICAGO -- A suspect appeared in court and was ordered to be held in custody after a 70-year-old golfer was struck by a vehicle during a car chase on a Chicago golf course. Investigators said he was also wielding a knife.

Tory L. Gardner, 30, of Cicero, Illinois, is facing two felonies of Aggravated Battery to a Senior Citizen with Great Bodily Harm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Knife, Forest Preserves of Cook County Police said.

Gardner appeared in court Thursday, where a judge denied him pre-trial release, Forest Preserves of Cook County Police said. Gardner's next court date is June 4.

The chase happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Billy Caldwell Golf Course in the Edgebrook neighborhood.

The injured golfer was recovering on Tuesday. The driver of the SUV that struck him was placed in custody, thanks in large part to the work of a golf course employee.

"Two cars flying across the golf course, and they were flying. They weren't going slow," said Izzy Bolinski, who lives nearby.

A viewer sent ABC station WLS a video showing two vehicles, a black SUV and a silver sedan, driving down the fairway at the Billy Caldwell Golf Course.

"The silver sedan starts pursuing the SUV, who's just intent on doing hot laps around the course," said witness Ed Waters.

Waters was playing golf with his friend who took the vides of the scene. He described the driver of the black SUV as out-of-control angry and said the driver of the silver sedan was actually a golf course employee attempting to get the SUV to stop.

"He's, like, honking at him, trying to pit maneuver the guy. Like, he's, you know, they're getting close on the fairway, just like not quite bumping, but getting close," Waters said.

Nearby, Jim Wolfer had heard the commotion, and walked out of his house, which sits right next to the course.

"I come out, and I see this older gentleman laying right there in the grass, and two ladies attending, golfer ladies attending to him. So, I went out there, and he wasn't moving. But when I got there, he opened up his eyes and he could speak," Wolfer said.

Wolfer says the SUV was still driving all over after hitting the man near the fifth hole but was eventually cornered.

"The GM of the course chased him down to the other hole back there, where there's no outlet, and so kind of pinned him in there, and then the cops came," Wolfer said. "But he's the hero. He chased the guy."

Forest Preserves of Cook County Police arrested the driver. The 70-year-old victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where, at last check, he was in the intensive care unit.

A witness also told WLS once the driver of the black SUV was boxed in, he hopped out with what he described as a 3-inch blade.

Fortunately, no one else was hurt. At this point, there is no indication of a possible motive.

Gardner will remain in custody until his initial hearing, police said.

