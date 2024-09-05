Tractor trailer driver killed in fiery crash on I-95

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver of a tractor trailer was killed in a serious crash on Interstate 95 Wednesday evening.

Fayetteville police said officers were called to a crash involving a tractor trailer on fire on I-95 near the 64 mile marker and Godwin exit. Officers said the driver of the tractor trailer was stuck in the vehicle.

Emergency crews tried to put out the fire and rescue the driver who was unable to escape.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No more details have been released.