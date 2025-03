Train crashes into vehicle, causes road closure in Durham, police says

It happened Friday morning near East Main Street and Elizabeth Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A train hit a vehicle Friday morning causing a road closure.

East Main Street is closed from North Elizabeth Street to Angier Avenue, Durham Police Department said on social media.

ABC11 is working to learn if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.