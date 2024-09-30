Costco location may be coming to Wake Forest near US 1 and Hwy 98 interchange

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest might be getting a Costco.

According to the Triangle Business Journal, the grocery chain is eyeing the area near U.S. 1 and Highway 98 interchange for a new store. This is adjacent to a Lowe's Home Improvement store.

TBJ reported that AGNC owner and broker-in-charge Jacob Anderson said the development team met with people who live near the location about the project on September 12. There seemed to be a "positive response."

Anderson told TBJ that AGNC and Costco plan to submit a formal development plans to the town in October.

This would be Costco's fifth location in the Triangle.

