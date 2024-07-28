Triangle organization helps domestic abuse survivors find housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The cost of rent in Wake County is up more than 50 percent in the last five years, and when the cost of living goes up--it can add another barrier for people who are trying to leave a domestic violence situation.

When we talk about domestic violence, we rarely talk about the financial abuse component of the problem. But InterAct's Sheryl Cromedy says it's present in almost every domestic violence situation, often as a means of control.

"This may look like not allowing them to work. So that they can be the breadwinner in the family, and they are always having to ask their abuser for money or finances to be able to do anything, something as simple as buying groceries," she said.

Cromedy works as the director of housing for the Domestic Violence Resource Center. She said the financial abuse makes it hard for survivors to start putting money aside and ultimately - find a way out.

"They don't know where they're checking their savings accounts are. They don't have any idea who is the mortgage or the lender on their mortgage account," Cromedy said. "So if they had to go pay it, they wouldn't know where to start."

And then you add things like employment gaps or credit issues, and it can feel overwhelming.

"That's when a lot of our clients will have to step back, and it makes them afraid to leave, because how am I going to make it? It's one thing if it's just them. But then when you factor in children, how am I going to help take care of the kids?" Cromedy explained.

That's where InterAct comes in. The organization finds landlords willing to work with their clients - and will cover some of the upfront costs if they're facing financial barriers like no savings or bad credit.

"If that means having to pay double that deposit. We can do that," Cromedy said. "We can pay the first month's rent to get them moved in. We can pay application fees because, you know, an application fee could be $200."

InterAct also helps with rental assistance for the first few months - along with teaching financial literacy and how to budget. And for those who might be on the fence to leave - Cromedy said she wants you to know, there is hope, and there is always a way out.

"It is possible. And the first step that you would make is reaching out to interact and calling our crisis lines," she said.

You can also learn more about these services on their website or by calling Crisis Services at (919) 828-7740.