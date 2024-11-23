Triangle prepares to bring in the holiday season with Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 'Twas the night before the Christmas Parade and all is quiet.

The Triangle was buzzing with people on Friday during the Raleigh's annual Tree Lighting; all in preparation for Saturday's main holiday event.

Peggy Le and her husband told ABC11 they've been coming to the tree lighting since before they were married, and now they continue as a family of four-all bundled up.

"I love how North Carolina decided to surprise us. As usual. Yeah, you'll sit, but we're very excited and very happy to keep on the tradition," said Le.

The Turner family said it was their first time attending the tree lighting in Raleigh. They also picked up a sweet treat from a local vender during the event.

"We're excited. We're actually meeting some friends down here," said they said.

It was a time of joy and smiles counting down to the shining star.

On the other side of town, Premier Dance Studio was finalizing the last counts to their holiday routine. The chill in the air, getting them in the spirit.

"Each year I try to choreograph the routine We have a different prop. And so like last year, they used Christmas trees. And then this year, we're using drumsticks," said Monica Derrenbacher. "They're doing red drumsticks. So every time you hit them, they light up."

Premier dancers is celebrating more than 30 years of performances.

"They look forward to it. I mean, I'm also a mom and a teacher here, so my girls have been coming. My youngest, when she was just a baby, coming to watch and ride on the float with her big sister. And she gets so excited about spending time with the big girls," said Sayward Grindley.

As parade vets, they've got the formula to win the crowd.

"Smile, have fun, get rest and drink plenty of water," said Whitney Lanier, Premier School of Dance.

Rising country artist George Birge was also warming up his vocal cords at Lincoln Theatre. Just fresh off the Red Carpet at the CMA awards, the Austin Texas Native will perform his own version of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' for everyone in the Triangle.

"I've always loved the Christmas season. I love getting to slow down and family and kind of just, you know, take your foot off the gas for a second and just enjoy," said Birge.

Proceeds from the iHeartRadio show will help provide meals for families in Western North Carolina.

"I can't imagine what all those families have gone through, North Carolina in general just after Helene hit. And it's also shown the resiliency and how tough everybody is in this community. And so we're so honored to be here helping just play a small part in taking any of the burden off of those guys," said Birge.