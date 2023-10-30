80th Annual ABC11 Crossroads Ford Raleigh Christmas Parade

ABC11 Crossroads Ford Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh

Saturday, November 23

You don't want to miss the pageantry, fun and excitement of the 2024 ABC11 Crossroads Ford Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh and sponsored by Blanton's HVAC, West Shore Home, WakeMed, Raleigh Chinese Lantern Festival, and YMCA of the Triangle. The event will kickoff on November 23, 2024 in Downtown Raleigh! The parade will begin at 9:30 am street side and on ABC11, the ABC11 streaming apps, and the ABC News Hulu channel. Get more information.

NEW FOR 2024: Food Lion Holiday Lane

The ABC11 Crossroads Ford Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh will get you into the holiday spirit, so make sure to stay downtown and visit the ALL-NEW Food Lion Holiday Lane at Moore's Square! Bring the whole family for holiday music, light shows, a snowball toss, letters to Santa, reindeer games, and photo opps with a full size snow globe and Santa's sleigh. Then warm up in Leo's Lodge with hot apple cider and other holiday treats from Food Lion. The Food Lion Holiday Lane is FREE at Moore's Square in Downtown Raleigh from November 23rd - 24th. See you there!