Raleigh Tree Lighting ceremony kicks off 2024 Christmas holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2024 holiday season in Raleigh is officially underway!

The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting will happen Friday, November 22 in the Lichtin Plaza, Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on E South Street.

What time does tree lighting start?

The festivities start at 5:30 pm -8 pm. The tree lighting is scheduled to happen after 6:00 p.m.

It's a free event and there will be plenty of vendors and children or entire families can take free pictures with Santa.

If you can't make it downtown to participate in the fun, you can watch it during our 6:00 p.m. newscast or where you stream ABC11.

Once again, there's a large vendor market and you can start your Christmas shopping and support local businesses. The tree lighting is the prequel to the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

When is the parade? We're glad you asked. This is the 80th year for the parade. Both events promote local businesses and encourage citizens to spend locally to support North Carolina businesses, especially small ones.

ABC11 will stream the 2024 Raleigh Christmas Parade. It will take place Saturday morning starting at 9:00 a.m. Here's everything you need to know about it.

After the parade, you can head over to The Rink and enjoy some fun on the ice.

