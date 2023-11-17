Raleigh Tree Lighting to kickoff to the Triangle holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday night the holiday season officially starts in the Triangle with the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting.

Festivities for the whole family are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes free photos with Santa, live music, delicious food and lots of vendors from the area.

Mayor Baldwin will light it up just before 6:30 p.m.

If you can't make it or don't want the traffic hassle...ABC11 has you covered. You can watch it live on ABC11, our APPs, or our live 24/7 streaming channel.

ABC11's Joel Brown and Amber Rupinta will once again host the ceremony.

The tree is located in front of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on E. South Street.

Transportation and Parking

Here are options for those who plan to attend the event.

GoRaleigh routes 5, 11, 19, 21, and 22 have stops within one block of the Tree Lighting, the transit system is currently fare-free.

If you're driving, here are some parking options

There is lots of bike and scooter parking available outside the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts and a Cardinal Bikeshare Station is centrally located in the front plaza on South Street.

After the parade, you can head over to The Rink and enjoy some fun on the ice.

