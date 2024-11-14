Everything you need to know for the 2024 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Time is ticking down to the 80th annual Raleigh Christmas Parade which takes place Nov. 23.

If you plan to head out to the parade, you probably have questions about parking and other details. ABC11 has all the information you need to have the best day ever!

PARKING & ROAD CLOSURES

Parade-goers can arrive as early as 7 a.m. to secure the best seats along the parade route, but if you are tight on time, you can arrive right at the start of the parade, which is at 9:30 a.m.

There will be parking all across downtown with parking decks, and street parking to choose from.

Road closures will be Hillsborough Street from West Morgan Street to Saint Mary's Street and Saint Mary's from College Place to W. Morgan Street from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Additional road closures and detours may be established at the discretion of the incident commander to control traffic near the route.

PARADE MAP

Below you can find the start of the parade on Hillsborough Street to where it disbands at Lenoir Street.

PARADE HISTORY

The Raleigh Christmas Parade began in 1939 and was put on hiatus during WWII until 1945. Click here for more history and facts about the parade.

HOW TO WATCH

If you can't make it to downtown Raleigh for the parade you can catch all the fun and festivities on ABC11, the ABC11 streaming apps, and the ABC News Hulu channel. Get more information.

