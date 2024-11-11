Grammy-nominated musician Marcus King picked as Grand Marshal of Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Renowned musician and Grammy-nominated artist Marcus King will be the Grand Marshal for the 80th Annual ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.

The parade's Grand Marshal is an annual honor bestowed upon an individual or group that has made a significant impact on the community.

Previous recipients of the award include Carolina Hurricanes legend Cam Ward, Sylvia Wiggins (the founder & director of Helping Hand Mission), the 82nd Airborne Division and first responders.

"We are honored to have Marcus King as our Grand Marshal this year," Executive Director Shop Local Raleigh Jennifer Martin said.

"His deep-rooted Southern musical heritage, dedication to the arts, his passion for local venues such as Red Hat Amphitheatre- where he proposed to his bride Briley King, all make him a wonderful representative for our community as we come together to celebrate this special occasion."

The Grand Marshal rides in the parade and participates in other ceremonial events during the festivities.

This year's parade will be on Saturday, November 23, and will begin at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it live on ABC11 or the ABC11 app.

The 2024 event will once again feature motorized vehicles in the parade. They were not allowed in 2023 after city leaders cited concern over the tragedy that killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the 2022 parade as the reasoning behind denying the permits.

The parade route will follow its traditional path through downtown Raleigh, allowing thousands of attendees to line the streets and celebrate this cherished holiday tradition.

