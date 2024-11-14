History of the Raleigh Christmas Parade, a City of Oaks staple for 80 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2024 Raleigh Christmas Parade ushers in 80 years of bringing smiles and fun to people of all ages and generations. This year's will bring some nostalgic feels as watchers remember the parade's long legacy.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade is one of the oldest in the Southeast and was created to kick off the holiday shopping season and has become a beloved tradition for people in the area and visitors, sponsor Shop Local Raleigh says.

Here are some facts about the Raleigh Christmas Parade on its 80th anniversary



The Raleigh Christmas Parade is one of the oldest holiday parades in the Southeast

The first Raleigh Christmas Parade was held on Sat., Nov. 25, 1939, and drew an estimated 30,000 people and is said to have caused the worst traffic jam Raleigh had ever seen.

Nighttime Parade: The parade was a night parade until World War II.

(Undated) Raleigh Christmas Parade photo

In 2023, no motorized vehicles were allowed in the Raleigh Christmas Parade due to the death of a parade dancer in 2022. Motorized vehicles will make their return for the 2024 parade.