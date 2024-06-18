Raleigh council votes to again allow motorized vehicles in parades but with new safety regulations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council unanimously approved new regulations to allow motorized vehicles back into parades.

City staff have been working for the past year on new parade safety requirements, teaming up with public safety officials for some of the largest and most complex parades across the country.

These new and enhanced requirements include:

Parade organizers must screen entries by collecting a valid driver's license for the class of vehicle they wish to operate in the parade with no relevant moving violations., and evidence an operator is trained to safely operate a specialty float and the vehicle is appropriately rated to tow the assigned float.

For any motorized vehicle in the parade, organizers must have proof of a recent (within 30 days of the event) vehicle safety check by a qualified mechanic familiar with that type of vehicle. The inspection must include operation of the vehicle's brakes, tires, lights, horn, emissions, and a current registration.

Parade organizers must conduct a risk assessment to identify risks that are most likely to occur or would have the greatest impact on participants or spectators.

Parade organizers must now obtain an Operator Safety Acknowledgement from each driver.

Parade organizers will ensure that every motorized vehicle included in the parade satisfies points of inspection in the Motorized Vehicle Inspections Checklist before the vehicle leaves the staging area.

Parade organizers will hold required meetings with participants prior to event.

Parade organizers will be required to submit an official lineup of all parade entries to the City.

The new requirements take effect June 25.

The ban on cars and floats happened last year after the death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. She was a young dancer struck and killed during the city's 2022 Christmas parade.

"Hailey's family has been tirelessly advocating for common-sense measures to improve parade safety," family attorney Jason A. Miller said in a statement to ABC11. "These new safety protocols should have been in place years ago and could have prevented Hailey's death. Hailey loved parades and took great joy in making other people happy. While these measures will not bring Hailey back, they might save another child. The family supports any measures that allow the Raleigh Christmas Parade to continue in a manner that ensures the safety of participants and attendees, as well as the enjoyment of the community."

The public had an opportunity to weigh in on the recommendations through an online survey that went live earlier this month.

Raleigh staffers did extensive research and had discussions with other cities and organizations across the state, the region, and the country to look at best practices. They also met with several parade organizers to get input and recommendations and also reviewed the public feedback.

"Our top priority is and has always been the health, safety, and welfare of our community," the city council said in a release.

