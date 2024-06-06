City staff to recommend allowing vehicles back in Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Motorized vehicles could be returning to the Raleigh Christmas Parade this year.

City staff have been working for the past year on new parade safety requirements and recommendations that include allowing vehicles to return to the event.

According to a release from the city, one of the several new safety recommendations includes having parade organizers provide proof of a recent (within 30 days of the event ) vehicle safety check by a qualified mechanic.

The inspection must include operation of the vehicle's brakes, tires, lights, horn and emissions. The vehicle must also have a current registration.

Vehicles were not allowed in 2023's parade after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit and killed in the 2022 parade.

Brooks was performing with CC & Co. dancers in the parade when a truck towing a float malfunctioned.

The driver of that truck, 20-year-old Landen Glass, is facing numerous charges related to the deadly accident.

The city will now gather feedback from the community through an online form and then present final recommendations to city council on June 18.