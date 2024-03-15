Raleigh is prohibiting motorized vehicles in its 40th annual St. Patrick's Day parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be familiar changes for Saturday's 40th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Raleigh.

This year, there will be no motorized vehicles.

The city has made this change for every parade after the death of Hailey Brooks at the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade.

The St. Patrick's parade will start at 10 a.m. on the west side of the State Capitol Building near Hillsborough and Lenoir Street.

It is a celebration of the holiday and being Irish for all ethnic groups and cultures. ABC11 is told there will be dancers, marching bands and dogs.