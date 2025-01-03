Triangle residents share firsthand accounts of New Orleans attack: 'Frightening and heartbreaking'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is hearing new eyewitness accounts of the terror on New Year's morning in New Orleans. While the investigation into the attack ramps up, a Raleigh man and a Fayetteville woman shared their harrowing version of events from Bourbon Street.

"It's certainly frightening and heartbreaking with all that's happened," said Raleigh native Noah Preston.

Preston decided to take a road trip down to New Orleans with his friend, David, hoping to take in the sights and sounds of The Big Easy for the first time. Never did the 25-year-old think it would put them feet away from one of the deadliest attacks in US history.

"I've never been before. Neither has he. So we drove down and made it down on Tuesday, and then we were out and all that happened," he said.

The two friends had just left Bourbon Street and were having a slice of pizza when they realized what was taking place -- and how they narrowly missed it.

"Right as we walk out, there's probably 50 to, I don't know, 70 cop cars going down the lane. There's cops running past us, people screaming, you hear pops, but you're not sure what they are," Preston said.

Noah spoke with ABC11 from the French Quarter on Thursday, describing the tense atmosphere that still hangs over the typically boisterous city.

"There's military police, there were bomb squads on Wednesday, a lot of bomb squads walking around with dogs searching now. And there's just been lots of security, lots of cops," said Preston.

I wish I could unsee it Cynthia McDonald

Cynthia McDonald of Fayetteville also spoke with ABC11, sharing the story of the Bourbon Street bar she was in when the chaos unfolded just feet away.

"Everyone's just freaking out, and I'm just thinking, 'I don't wanna get shot'," said McDonald.

Cynthia was celebrating New Years with family and friends. She shared photos of the aftermath of the attack from her vantage point as she recalled the moment she realized what was happening.

"That's when I realized there was a window shot out, I look out the window, there's bodies laying around, some of them look disfigured, it was just total chaos," McDonald said.

Those are scenes she said have been weighing heavily on her the past 48 hours.

"The first night I couldn't even sleep, it's been horrible. It's hard to picture everything... like I wish I could unsee it," she said.

