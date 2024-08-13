Major flood stage continues in Lumberton following Tropical Storm Debby

The Lumber River remained at 18.5 feet in downtown Lumberton as of Tuesday.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Flooding after Hurricane Debby is still causing problems in the Lumberton community.

Areas like Deep Branch Road, South Cedar Street by Public Works and Marsh Road continue to deal with standing water. Elevating properties is a tactic several people are taking to protect their homes and businesses.

Larry Lowery is one of those people.

He tells ABC11 he had minimal damage this time around but only because he learned his lesson from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

"Make sure you don't have anything on ground level. I built this building here, and I put it on a pad. As you see, my air conditioning there I had to sit it up three feet."

Strong storms moving through continue to cause flooding days after Tropical Storm Debby.

The state's flooding network (FIMAN) reports that the Lumber River is at about 18.5 feet in the downtown area. That's still in the major flooding stage, but the good news is the flooding trends are declining.

"We don't know exactly what's going to happen but (if) we have to move, we're going to move, you know?" said Hector Correa of Lumberton. "But other than that, this is a nice place to live."

Lumberton's emergency management team said the area is still under flood warning until further notice. Residents are encouraged to continue taking precautions.