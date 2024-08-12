Rising flood waters in causes Hope Mills family to evacuate

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Seven people and two dogs were displaced Sunday evening after storms brought more flooding to Hope Mills.

The Hope Mills Fire Department was called to Hallwood Drive about a flash flooding situation. When emergency officials arrived, firefighters began evacuating families who needed assistance from their homes.

Authorities said two adults, five children, and two dogs had to be evacuated from one home using a rescue boat.

Officials described the flood water as knee-deep in a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood.

Strong storms pushed through on Sunday evening prompting flood warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the area.

The Red Cross is working to help families living in the area to find a place to go.