Potential Tropical Cyclone Five forms in Atlantic, expected to be tropical storm this week

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five formed 900 miles east of St. Lucia on Sunday.

ABC11 Meteorologist Robert Johnson said the storm will move west and is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday. The storm will likely become Tropical Storm Ernesto.

The storm system will then travel near Puerto Rico by midweek and curve north toward Bermuda as a hurricane between Thursday and Friday.

The risk of rip currents is expected to increase along the east coast this week.

The storm comes days after Debby moved up the East Coast unleashing tornadoes and flooding in multiple states.

Hurricane Debby, which entered North Carolina as a tropical storm, weakened into a tropical depression, has moved out of the U.S. over the weekend.

The storm spawned several tornadoes and caused major flooding across North Carolina.

The National Weather Service determined that one tornado that killed a man in Wilson County was an EF-3 strength and another in Sampson County was confirmed as an EF-2 strength.

Those tornadoes are two of at least seven that happened across the state when Debby pushed through the region.

