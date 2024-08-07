Confirmed tornado tears through Sampson Co. leaving behind damage to assisted living facility, homes

HARRELLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- An outer band of Tropical Storm Debby spawned a tornado in Sampson County.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service placed the region under a tornado warning from about 2-2:30 p.m.

A first responder in Pender County filmed the video below showing the large twister spinning across a field.

A tornado touched down and damaged some homes in southern North Carolina.

This is the first severe storm or tornado warning spawned in North Carolina off the bands of Tropical Storm Debby.

Two homes were damaged along Bland School Road not far from US-421 and the Pender County line.

The storm tore the roof off of one home that had a young boy, a family member, and their two dogs inside at the time. The family is doing OK but the tornado left them without a place to stay.

The home had extensive damage around it, ranging from pieces of roofing scattered everywhere to a satellite dish that had been pulled up from the ground. Postcards, furniture, and Christmas decorations could also be seen scattered across the yard.

"And now what's left is picking up the pieces. And we don't have to pick up the pieces of nobody's life. That's a blessing for us all," said Sampson County Board of Commissioner Lethia Lee.

A second home was also damaged during the tornado. The owners said they were using it as an assisted living facility and that six people lived inside.

The owner told ABC11 they were able to get all of the residents out of the home before the storm hit.

More storms like this are possible over the next day or two as Debby pushes through the region.

The strength of the tornado was not immediately known.