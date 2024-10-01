Tropical Storm Kirk forms in Atlantic, expected to become powerful hurricane this week: forecasters

Forecasters say Kirk is expected to churn in the ocean and not touch land.
Another tropical storm is brewing in the Atlantic.
As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Kirk has a top wind speed of 50 mph.
It is expected to quickly strengthen and become a hurricane by Tuesday morning and possibly a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.
It is the eleventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Two other named storms are in the Atlantic right now are Isaac and Joyce but it is unclear what, if any, impact they will have in the United States.
Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.