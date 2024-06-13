Truck crashes into Fayetteville home injuring man sleeping inside, displacing family

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family in Fayetteville had a frightening wake-up call early Thursday morning after a truck crashed into their home.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Middle Road and River Road.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed through the outer wall of the home and into a bedroom where a man was sleeping. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment.

A woman and two children were also in the home at the time of the crash. Authorities said they were not injured.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Charges are pending in this incident.