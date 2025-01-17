Durham Police seeking man suspected of attempted bank robbery at Truist

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are searching for a man in connection with an attempted bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Jason Lee O'Neal.

Jason Lee O'Neal Durham Police Department

The attempted robbery happened at the Truist branch in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard.

The would-be robber entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

Investigators said the man left after the teller refused to give him cash.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to please call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29282. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

