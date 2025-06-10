Trump opponents criticize president's visit to Fort Bragg, condemn VA cuts

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump's visit to Fort Bragg, the center of the military universe, has drawn criticism from his detractors and political opponents who say his administration's funding cuts are affecting veterans.

The North Carolina Democratic Party spoke out against those federal cuts by urging veterans and supporters to advocate to Congress, saying it believed his administration is denying access to critical care for veterans by cuts in the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"With the Trump administration suggesting they will lay off over 80,000 employees, veterans can expect longer wait times, overworked providers, and less access to care," said NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton.

82nd Airborne Division combat veteran Sgt. Gerard Falls said there are thousands of soldiers who were ordered to take part in the military capabilities demonstration for the president.

There are over 24,00 veterans living in Fayetteville, and some living in parks like this one. Some live under bridges and doorways because they can't access supportive housing, substance abuse or mental health programs. - Dr. Kimberly Hardy, NCDP 2nd Vice Chair

"A man who betrays them and the Army values with every breath he makes," Falls said. "Lines them up in a parade field to serve as a captive audience."

Since March of this year, some veterans have spoken out about the Trump Administration's cuts to the VA. That included thousands of employees and hundreds of contracts, as 25% of the VA's workforce is comprised of veterans.

"Those of us standing here today knows the whole family serves, which means the whole family deserves benefits they were promised to help keep their families going," said NCDP 2nd Vice Chair Dr. Kimberly Hardy.

Hardy is the daughter and sister of veterans. She shared her concerns for veterans at the VA's current funding levels.

"There are over 24,00 veterans living in Fayetteville, and some living in parks like this one. Some live under bridges and doorways because they can't access supportive housing, substance abuse or mental health programs," she said.

North Carolina Democratic leaders also said the Army's 250th birthday celebration in Washington, D.C., is politicizing the armed forces and costing millions.

"How dare he come to Fayetteville, North Carolina, today to use the celebration of the Army's 250th birthday as a photo-op," Hardy said.