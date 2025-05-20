Veterans sharing concerns over impact in Cumberland County from reforms and changes to the VA

Veterans and advocates for the military community are gathering in Fayetteville to discuss concerns over how reforms to the Veterans Administration are impacting veterans in NC.

Veterans and advocates for the military community are gathering in Fayetteville to discuss concerns over how reforms to the Veterans Administration are impacting veterans in NC.

Veterans and advocates for the military community are gathering in Fayetteville to discuss concerns over how reforms to the Veterans Administration are impacting veterans in NC.

Veterans and advocates for the military community are gathering in Fayetteville to discuss concerns over how reforms to the Veterans Administration are impacting veterans in NC.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Veterans and advocates for the military community are gathering in Fayetteville to discuss concerns over how reforms to the VA from the Trump administration are impacting veterans in NC.

Ahead of the meeting, ABC11 spoke to veterans in the area about what their experience in being treated at the VA has been like since President Trump took office--and the reforms they want to see from the administration.

Veteran Ann Provencher says she and her disabled husband--also a veteran--had one of the best doctor's visits they've ever had Tuesday morning when she brought him to the VA hospital in Fayetteville on Raeford Road. Provencher, who is also the president of the Cumberland County Veterans Council, said their new provider was thorough and gave them ample time for their appointment. But she says she and other veterans are concerned that there is too much turnover of doctors in the VA.

"You don't get enough doctors to stay long enough to get the continuous care where the patients aren't having to see a new doctor every time."

Tuesday evening, community members are gathering at Studio 215 in Fayetteville to talk about concerns like this one--and reforms to the VA coming down from the Trump administration. In the event organized by Cardinal & Pine, officials, advocates, and the chairman of the state's DMVA are talking to veterans about how these reforms are affecting the community.

Veterans say the 80,000 jobs the administration announced it is cutting from VA earlier this month is a big concern.

"There's waste in everything you do, even down to your household. But I believe you don't go with a chainsaw. You take a surgeon's scalpel and trim out the fat.

"You call in each of the professionals before you do all that. Then you get a sense of what you can do and what you can't do...I think he should have did that with the VA. Don't just go in there and cut. Call all of them section heads and say, 'Hey, this is my plan, this is what I want to do."

SEE ALSO | Disabled veteran escorted out of heated town hall in Asheville shares his side: 'No regrets'

Veteran Fred Clark also goes to the VA Hospital on Raeford Road for his appointments. He says he also disagrees with the cuts from DOGE and worries that the Trump administration is putting undue stress on VA staff.

"The VA has been a good body for the military retirees and veterans. Right now, all of this additional pressure that President Trump and Elon Musk put on is a bunch of BS...We've got some good workers over there who love working for the veterans. But he put(s) the pressure on them."

In a statement to ABC11, NC DMVA Director of Communications Tammy Martin wrote:

"When a Veteran has a concern, the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) has a concern. NC DMVA continues working to connect Veterans and their families to the needed services, whether it's federal, state, or with our community partners. North Carolina Veterans matter and deserve the best care possible."