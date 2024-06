NC Courage one game away from $1 million in TST

The local team beat Streetball FC Canada 2-0 in the semi-finals.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two $1 million dollar prizes will be awarded to the winning team's in this year's TST in Cary.

The North Carolina Courage are one of those teams still in the running for that big payday.

NC Courage will play tonight at 7 p.m.

On the men's side La Bombonera and Nani FC will be playing at 8:30 p.m. in their championship.