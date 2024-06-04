Excitement builds for TST with local soccer clubs and international stars ready to compete for $1M

The Soccer Tournament kicks off June 5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Excitement among sports enthusiasts is building as soccer players from all over the world descend on Cary.

WakeMed Soccer Park is hosting The Soccer Tournament, or TST, from June 5-10.

The teams competing are hoping to take home the $1 million top prize, which will be awarded to the winning men's team as well as women's team.

Both of our both local soccer clubs will be in the tournament. The women's NC Courage team is joining the tournament for the first time, and the men's North Carolina Football Club is returning for a second time.

Many of those on the men's team are former Carolina RailHawks players and they've been training for weeks.

"To have the opportunity to play against such high level athletes, whether they're indoor players, pro soccer players, former pros, aspiring pros (is great)," North Carolina Football Club TST General Manger and Player Nick Platter said.

The men's team will play its first game Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and then the women's team hit the field Friday.

The tournament games will be a bit different than the soccer most people have seen. TST will be 7 on 7 instead of the usual 11 on 11. The games consist of two 20-minute halves and then an untimed extra period that only ends when one of the teams reach a target score.

Ten international teams are traveling to Cary to compete in the men's division. An addition five are coming for the women's division.

Some big names are entered to play in the tournament -- including celebrities like ESPN's Pat McAfee, David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham. There are teams consisting of international soccer superstars like Sergio Aguero, and even some NFL stars like Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and J.J. Watt.

The Fan Village is coming together and will offer fun activities for the entire family during the event.

There will be games, stores to buy memorabilia, a beer garden, and also food and drinks representing many of the countries participating in the international tournament.

"This looks like a really cool spot. You have a lot of different things to do -- take pictures, buy merchandise. They got nice little arts and crafts," vendor Matt Roccaro said.

The Triangle area is going to score a good deal of revenue from the tournament, as visitors are checking into hotels and will be dining out at restaurants.

The event is expected to bring in $15 million.

"I think we are both surprised and excited that Cary has been the leader is bringing this event to the area," said Jocelyn O'Sullivan with the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance.