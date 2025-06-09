TST: Men's, women's finals set to determine winners of $1M prize

One of the biggest matches of the night was Olympian Hope Solo's Solo FC team, which was facing a must-win game.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's all come down to this at The Soccer Tournament (TST) in Cary. The women's and men's championship games will determine the winners of $1 million.

US Women are looking for a second consecutive TST crown. The team led by former Team USA stars Heather O'Reilly and Carli Lloyd will face first-time women's entrant Bumpy Pitch FC for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Monday at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Goals by former University of North Carolina players Bella Devery and Tesssa Dellarose propelled US Women past Reunion City Dallas, 2-0, in the semifinals.

It's been anything but a bumpy tournament for Bumpy Pitch FC, which also placed its men's team in the title game. The men will face Pumas de Alabama, ensuring a first-time champion will be crowned on the men's side.

In its debut at TST, Pumas de Alabama made a strong run to the final, ending the run of Pat McAfee's The Concafa SC in the semifinals 5-1, stunning 2023 champion Newtown Pride FC, 3-1, in the quarterfinals, and crushing Seleccion Potrero, the squad led by former Argentina international and former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, 7-0 in the round of 16.

Bumpy Pitch reached the men's final with a 4-1 win over Pasha Luxury FC, which had made an impressive run and featured former Manchester United player Tom Huddlestone. Pasha Luxury had knocked off last year's men's champion, La Bombonera FC, 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

