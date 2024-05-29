8-year-old son of Garner couple killed in crash won't survive his injuries, family says

More than 100 attended a vigil in Garner to remember the Campbell family after Monday's deadly crash.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday night's championship games started on a somber note at Lions Field where more than 100 people gathered to pray the Campbell family.

The family was in a dark blue Mazda CX5 Select traveling south on New Rand Road when Garner Police said Jordan Alexander Porter, 25, of Garner, hit them after running a red light. Porter was charged with driving while impaired.

Tyler Campbell and Susan Campbell died at the scene. Their 8-year-old son Miles wasn't expected to survive after being hospitalized in critical condition.

Tyler Campbell, Susan Campbell and their son Miles.

"We're just doing all we can to wrap our hearts and our thoughts around Miles and his family and do whatever we can to help support them," Garner Baseball Inc. president Brice Owens said.

GBI held a vigil where dozens of families got emotional remembering Tyler and Susan Campbell early Tuesday evening even as Miles battled for his life at WakeMed, where he was surrounded by several extended family members.

A family member told ABC11 that Miles was declared brain dead at 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday. He will be an organ donor, according to the family. Garner Police told ABC11 that Miles had been declared dead.

Miles had just finished his first season in the Pinto League last week when he won the team's "Sportsmanship Award," well-deserved, according to assistant coach Cutler Harris.

"He was, he was kind. He was always upbeat. He was always encouraging," Harris said. "Even when things went poorly ... he was still smiling. It's just a true testament to who he was as a kid."

He said Miles was also a good friend to his 7-year-old son, Cooper, who's processing this tragedy.

"He just began breaking down in tears as he said, Dad, Miles was one of my best friends," Harris said. "The first thing that I look to in situations like this is hope, and I know we have hope in Christ. That was the one thing that I was able to translate to my son is, hey, I know this is terrible. I know you're sad for your friend but recognizing that there's hope."