17-year-old Fayetteville student becomes among youngest to earn private pilot license

Aviation Career Education Academy hopes to stir interest in the younger generation to the aviation industry amid pilot, air traffic control shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville teen is among the youngest pilots in the United States.

Tyler Moore earned his private pilot license on Tuesday a few days after he celebrated his 17th birthday.

Moore, who has loved planes since he was a toddler, is the son of an Army veteran and grew up watching planes fly over Pope Army Airfield.

"I've always loved planes since I was a kid. This private pilot license is only the beginning of my aviation career," said Moore.

He is a junior at Northwood Temple Academy where he plays basketball. Moore received his pilot license from Cape Fear Aviation Flight Training in Gray's Creek where he was a student.

Moore said he hopes to one day become a commercial pilot.