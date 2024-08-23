UNC field hockey looks for more after another championship season

Last year's title was a turning of the page for the program in a way, the first title as a head coach for former star player Erin Matson.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The cooler temperatures outside in recent days have given a hint that the fall sports season is on the way, and at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina's field hockey team is back on the turf.

The 11-time national champion Tar Heels won their most recent title nine months ago in a thriller against Northwestern.

Now, the focus shifts to a new team with similar goals in mind.

"This is a new year. All the past years and seasons don't necessarily matter," Matson said. "But that feeling of confidence and belief from the university, from the team, from the staff, from everybody, you know, using that to fuel us and keep them motivated."

Matson said this year is interesting because it's the final year of the COVID-19-eligible "super seniors" on the roster along with some fresh young talent.

It is a diverse group in terms of experience.

Matson said that although they had success in Year 1, nothing is guaranteed, and that same mindset will get them where they want to be.

"We set our goal at the beginning of every year, but we set it and forget it," Matson said. "It's about the next day, the next practice, the next game. That's what was ingrained in me as a player here, and it's what we saw work on the field and it's the same mindset that I carry into coaching now."