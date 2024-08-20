UNC Health holds 'Stuff the Bus' drive for school supplies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Health helped get families prepared for back to school with its annual "Stuff the Bus" event in Raleigh on Monday morning.

At UNC Health Rex on Lake Boone Trail, staffers loaded up an entire school bus with dozens of boxes filled with notebooks, folders, glue, pencils and more.

All the items were collected at school supply drives at UNC Health hospitals and clinics across the Triangle in August.

Those supplies are headed to the Wake Ed Partnership Store in Raleigh, where teachers can get the supplies all year long.

"I just love teachers so much and our educators and this helps them do those things that they're really called to do without it hurting their own families because they've got to take care of their family, too," said Keith Poston, president of Wake Ed Partnership.

During the past decade, the "Stuff the Bus" drive has collected more than 180,000 items for students in Wake, Orange, Durham and Chatham counties, UNC said.

