Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts visitor restrictions at UNC Hospitals, UNC Health Rex

The new hospital will be at the corner of Capital Boulevard and Stadium Drive.

The new hospital will be at the corner of Capital Boulevard and Stadium Drive.

The new hospital will be at the corner of Capital Boulevard and Stadium Drive.

The new hospital will be at the corner of Capital Boulevard and Stadium Drive.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and UNC Health Rex in Raleigh announced on Saturday they will begin a temporary age-based visitor restriction at their facilities due to an increase in respiratory illness in the community.

The hospitals said the restrictions and guidances will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 for all UNC Hospitals, including the Chapel Hill and Hillsborough campuses, and UNC Faculty Physicians inpatient locations.

A temporary age-based visitor restriction will be implemented in all inpatient and waiting areas.

UNC staff in the emergency departments, adult and pediatric ICUs, adult and pediatric step-down units, and adult and pediatric oncology units will also be required to wear masks while providing direct patient care.

UNC Health said masks are strongly encouraged for patients and visitors in the units.

Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 8, the UNC Health Rex said it will restrict visitors ages 11 and under from inpatient areas, ED, and all waiting rooms at both the main Raleigh campus and Holly Springs hospital.

ALSO SEE: Duke Health limits patient visitors due to rise of respiratory illnesses

UNC Health Johnston said it will implement new visitor restrictions on Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 a.m. at both the Clayton and Smithfield hospitals:

Visitors aged 12 and under or anyone with respiratory symptoms, such as coughing, sneezing, or fever, will not be permitted in inpatient areas or waiting rooms.

The hospital said an RSV visiting policy prohibits visitors under 18 years old at its Women's Services facility.

"These temporary precautions are necessary to ensure the health and safety of our patients and teammates. We recognize the strain that such restrictions can place on our patients and their loved ones. Leadership and infectious diseases experts will continue to monitor the infection data and either escalate or de-escalate precautions based on data. Thank you for helping us create a safer environment for the community," said UNC Health.

For more information about the restrictions visit here.

Featured video is from a previous report