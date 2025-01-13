This San Francisco ceramics studio welcomes guests to play with clay and get a little dirty!

SAN FRANCISCO -- For Tony Savino, co-owner of Uncle Paul's Ceramics, his ceramics studios are inspired by the motto "World's Best Toothbrush Holder!" That's because every Christmas, when he would gift his father the annual coffee mug, he would hold it up and say, "Thank you so much, another toothbrush holder!"

The studio is named after his father, known as Uncle Paul.

"Two years ago, this started as an experiment. Never in a million years did we think we would open a pottery studio... or two at that. It was a project to learn how to run a small business and it turned into exactly that," said Tony.

The experiment has paid off for Tony and, along with co-owners, he has opened his second pottery studio in San Francisco's North Beach District. The first studio is in The Haight. The studios welcome people to come and try their hand at pottery and ceramics while offering a communal space for fun and creativity.

Tony added, "You see the people show up and you see the smiles on their faces, we're offering a service and, in the end, for those people to come in and feel safe and feel comfortable to let loose and create some art."

The pottery studios offer classes in ceramics, wheel throwing, and clay hand building regardless of your skill or experience level.

Anne Gates, co-owner of Uncle Paul's Ceramics, said, "Ninety percent of the people taking these hand building classes have never touched clay before, and a lot of our students have never touched clay before."

Luckily for Tony and Ann, pottery and ceramics have grown in popularity. Their experiment in small business ownership has blossomed into a great community of people enjoying their studio spaces. There is also a strong sense of history in ceramics and "wheel throwing."

"Wheel throwing is the pottery wheel. The pottery wheel itself is this machine that probably dates back thousands and thousands of years. Many different cultures all over the world have used these wheels to create these pots from their own types of clay. You feel this connection from ancient cultures from all over the world 'cause it's been going on forever," explained Tony.

You can learn more about Uncle Paul's Ceramics by visiting their website.