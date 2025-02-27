2 killed in third deadly multi-car crash in Harnett County since Sunday

Three cars were involved in the crash on US 421 that left two people dead and three others hospitalized.

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deadly crash involving several cars claimed two lives in Harnett County on Wednesday morning.

It happened at US Highway 421 and Willie Cameron Road just after 11 a.m.

Officials said three cars were involved.

State troopers told an ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene that two people were killed and at least three others were hurt.

Investigators said a GMC Terrain hit a Ford Focus while it was stopped, forcing the Focus into the road where it was T-boned by a Toyota RAV4.

Two people in the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the GMC were taken to a hospital for treatment. One person in the Toyota was also taken for treatment.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

The driver of the GMC is facing charges.

It was the third deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in Harnett County in the past four days.

On Sunday, a child died in a crash and later a driver was killed in a head-on collision on US 421.