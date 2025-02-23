Child killed, other injured in crash involving four vehicles on NC Highway 210

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Harnett County.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the 1100 block of NC Highway 210, which is south of Lillington. Responding units found the crash involved four vehicles.

A child was found in critical condition and died from their injuries at the scene, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, a white Ford Expedition traveled left of center and sideswiped two pickup trucks before hitting a Toyota passenger car head on. The driver of the Ford was the only one in the vehicle. The Toyota had three people inside, which includes the child.

At least two people were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

Both pickup truck drivers were evaluated and released by EMS at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, NCSHP said. No identities have been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.