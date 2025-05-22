U.S. Department of Justice drops reform agreements over deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina law enforcement expert said he expected the Trump Administration to roll back police reforms, which came in the wake of the 2020 deaths of Breonna Taylor and Fayetteville native George Floyd.

"President Trump has a different outlook on what the Department of Justice should be doing and what they should be focusing their efforts on," said Jason Armstrong. "We saw the same thing happen during the first administration, so it's not a surprise to us to see it."

The United States Department of Justice is planning to get rid of Biden-era agreements in Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, which were established after probes.

Either way, it does not change the reality that we are committed to rebuilding this police department. - Brian O'Hara, Minneapolis police chief

ABC News was in Minneapolis meeting with Police Chief Brian O'Hara when the news came down.

"Either way, it does not change the reality that we are committed to rebuilding this police department," said O'Hara.

The announcement comes days before a somber gathering is set to be held in Minneapolis.

Sunday marked five years since Floyd died.

"The entire legitimacy of this police force was shattered in that instance," said O'Hara.

Armstrong is a law enforcement consultant and former Apex police chief and will be in Minnesota this weekend to stand with the Floyd family for a memorial service.

He says police work has changed a great deal in the past five years.

"One of the main things that I see is you see a lot more people willing to come to the table and be involved and share their insights and their expertise of their communities," said Armstrong. "That's always going to help public safety and law enforcement have a better understanding of some of the things that's going on in the community to help us formulate strategies and plans and different things."