US Surgeon General speaks about new parent, caregiver warning: 'Your well-being does matter'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The United States Surgeon General issued a new warning that stress for parents and caregivers is hitting dangerous levels.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, who spoke with ABC11, said it's essential for parents and caregivers to invest in themselves to help combat the loneliness epidemic.

"Parents struggle with loneliness at higher levels than the general population, particularly single parents," Murthy said.

Fayetteville dad Russ Isobe is taking those steps while caring her his daughter.

"I definitely have my ups and downs. There's days when I'm stressed out," he said.

Isobe said he's mindful of the importance of keeping his own mental health in check.

"Every once in a while, I'll take like a 10-minute break just to kind of decompress and then once I'm recharged, then I'll go back out and spend time with her," Isobe said.

Murthy said several factors are causing the spike in stress levels.

Some are familiar such as concerns over finances and safety.

"(Also) how to manage social media and phones for your kids, for example, and how to deal with that broader youth mental health crisis," Murthy said.

New data shows nearly half of parents report most days feel completely overwhelmed.

"They often look at time spent taking care of themselves as a selfish or an indulgence. and one of the key messages I have for parents and this advisory is, number one, that your well-being does matter as well. It's important for you. It's important for your children," Murthy said.

There are several free resources for parents.

Duke Health has the Care Program for adults who meet parameters of the program.

NAMI Wake County also has services and hosts a weekly family support group every Tuesday night. The group meets virtually.

"We've gotten a big surge of calls coming," said NAMI Wake County Executive Director Mark Simon. "It just gives people first and foremost a sense that they're not alone. They're not going through this alone. There's other people that they can share stories with and find, you know, learn coping mechanisms."

This story is part of the "Our America: Mental State - The Loneliness Epidemic" series. The collaboration between ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations aims to share reporting on how to build social connections, with focus on stories about kids, caregivers, the workplace, the election, the holidays, and anyone looking to learn how to take care of themselves and others.

