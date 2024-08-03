Vehicle crashes into vape shop in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A business in Cary closed early Saturday after a driver crashed into the store, leaving heavy damage.

According to the Cary Police Department, officers were called to a crash at Smoker's Vape in the 2500 block of Ten-Ten Road. Police said the driver of a red Hyundai SUV lost control of her vehicle after experiencing a medical emergency that affected her eyes. The driver then crashed into the back of the store causing major damage to the vehicle and the building.

Police said no injuries were reported from the driver or the store employees inside at the time of the crash.

Authorities said Smoker's Vape is closed until the building can be evaluated and declared structurally safe.

