VIDEO: US Coast Guard rescues 3 people sailing off coast of Cape Hatteras

A dramatic rescue unfolded off the coast of North Carolina on Thursday.

Crew members with the US Coast Guard rescued three people 154 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras.

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard was notified about a sailing vessel that was caught in heavy weather and at risk of capsizing.

The mariners aboard the 59-foot boat initially said they weren't in distress, however on Thursday they requested to abandon their vessel, prompting a rescue.

A US Coast Guard helicopter crew was able to lift all three individuals to safety successfully.

No injuries were reported.

CNN contributed to this report.