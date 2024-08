Viral video shows heartwarming interaction between Kylie Kelce and 4-year-old boy with autism

PHILADELPHIA -- A viral video posted to TikTok captured a heartwarming interaction between Kylie Kelce and a young boy with autism.

It happened at the Philadelphia Eagles' opening practice at Lincoln Financial Field last Thursday.

The 4-year-old showed Jason Kelce's wife his headphones and asked her to sign them.

"It's loud in here! I wish I had some headphones," Kylie could be heard saying to the boy.

The adorable video has now been viewed nearly 4 million times on TikTok.