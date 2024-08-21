Volunteers hitting ground running ahead of North Carolina elections

Volunteers from both major political parties are working to fire up their bases ahead of the national elections.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the Democratic National Convention underway and former President Donald Trump in North Carolina, it's clear the state is in play.

In 2020, Trump only won by about 74,000 votes over Joe Biden in North Carolina. And in 2024, that margin could be even narrower and could come down to every door knocked.

Between now and November, if you live in Cary, Mona Singh may be knocking on your door.

"When it's for such a big important thing like our democracy nothing else comes close to it," Singh says. She volunteers for the Wake County Democrats every day.

For the first time since the change at the top of the ticket, Kamala Harris is now leading Donald Trump 49-47% in North Carolina, enough for some prediction models to move the state from leaning Republican to a pure tossup.

Democrats saw an overnight shift in enthusiasm with Harris leading the ticket.

"I've seen people so excited and people wanting to talk about it," says Rachel Jordan, a Democratic volunteer.

For some Democrats, the ground game is similar to what they saw in 2008 when Barack Obama won North Carolina.

"Just seeing the momentum and drive, there's young people, the women and coming out even older people and even Republicans," says Amita Gupta.

The app that Democratic volunteers use to track houses to door knock is seeing Raleigh and Charlotte among the top two markets in the country that use it the most.

And on the Republican side, volunteers are also armed with fliers and literature.

Sandy Joiner is seeing a lot more people showing up to her Western Wake Republican Club meetings.

"The Republicans are invigorated, they're excited," she said.

She's mobilizing volunteers and said Republicans are also shifting their strategy toward early voting, something the GOP has sometimes been more skeptical of.

"(Democrats) tend to dominate in early voting, so we want to change that, (Republicans) want to get people out early voting too so that we don't have to make up those numbers on Election Day," Joiner said.

Even during our interview, Joiner found another Trump supporter having lunch at Sophie's Bar and Grill, and every conversation may turn into votes.

"I'm glad to see that they're taking everything as serious as it should be taken right now the political climate is one that could be a little overwhelming, it's good to see that both sides are reflected," said Trump supporter Josh Mayer.

Right now, each party's main strategy has been trying to reach their core supporters to recruit volunteers. After Labor Day, they really hit the ground running and shift toward getting out the vote including convincing unaffiliated voters, who are now the largest voting group in North Carolina.