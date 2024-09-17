Election day 2024 is nearing, there's a big push to get people registered in NC

The non-partisan civic holiday was established in 2012.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is National Voter Registration Day and there is a big push to get people registered in North Carolina.

Several local colleges have set up registration tables and events for the day.

October 11 is the last day to register to vote if you plan to do it in person.

If you're mailing in a voter registration application it needs to be postmarked by the registration deadline.

Those who miss the October 11 deadline you can register to vote in person during early voting which runs October 17 through November 2.

If you're not sure about your registration status you can check it online here.

